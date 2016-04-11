Gene Simmons hits back at Ice Cube's Hall Of Fame induction comments

Gene Simmons has hit back after N.W.A took a thinly-veiled swipe at him in their acceptance speech at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

N.W.A’s MC Ren directly addressed the Kiss bassist, saying (via Billboard): “I want to say to Mr. Gene Simmons that hip-hop is here forever. We’re supposed to be here.”

Cube added: “The question is, ‘Are we rock’n’roll?’ And I say – you goddamn right we rock’n’roll.

“Rock’n’roll is not an instrument. It’s not even a style of music. It’s a spirit that’s been going on since the blues, jazz, bebop, soul, rock’n’roll, R&B, heavy metal, punk rock, and yes, hip-hop.

“Rock’n’roll is not conforming to the people who came before you, but creating your own path in music and life. That is rock’n’roll and that is us.”

Simmons later Tweeted: “Respectfully, let me know when Jimi Hendrix gets into the hip hop hall of fame. Then you’ll have a point. @icecube.”

The 66-year-old has previously spoken out against inducting hip-hop and pop acts into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2014 he said: “It’s really back-room politics. A few people decide what’s in and what’s not and the masses just scratch their heads.

“You’ve got Grandmaster Flash in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame? RUN-D.M.C. in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame? You’re killing me.

“That doesn’t mean those aren’t good artists. But they don’t play guitar. They sample and they talk. Not even sing.

“If you don’t play guitar and you don’t write your own songs, you don’t belong there.”

N.W.A entered the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame alongside Deep Purple, Cheap Trick, Chicago and Steve Miller at the Staples Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 8 (Saturday).

