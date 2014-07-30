Menza won't lash back at Mustaine

Former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza has declined to lash back at Dave Mustaine over the bandleader's "rotten tooth" comment.

Mustaine recently admitted he often received pleas from fans to bring Menza and ex-guitarist Marty Friedman back into the band – but dismissed the idea by stating: “That makes as much sense as somebody saying, ‘Put a rotten tooth back in your mouth.’” He added that he’d seen comments from the drummer in the press and felt they were “unfortunate.”

But while Menza accepts there appears to be no chance of a reunion, he refuses to raise the temperature in the debate. He says via Facebook: “A chance to celebrate the great moments of the past, together with our fans, doesn’t appear to be on the cards.”

He adds: “I had my time with Dave and it was great. I don’t make it a point to back my former band members and diminish the memories of our great times together.

“I have great plans in my future – I will chart my own way and not rely on any shining reunion.”

Menza, who last week released what he said is video footage of a UFO above his home, is working on a biography entitled Menzalife, and recently launched a Metallica cover recorded with former Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo. He says they’re currently working up versions of Creeping Death and Dyers Eve.