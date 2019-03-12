Nick Mason gives up on Pink Floyd reunion

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, whose Saucerful Of Secrets tour of North America kicks off tonight in Vancouver (dates below), says he's given up waiting for a Pink Floyd reunion.

"After 20-something years, I was absolutely tired of waiting for the phone to ring with Roger or David going ‘C’mon guys, let’s get the band back together.’" Mason told AZ Central. "I thought, ‘Forget that. It’s not gonna happen.' I really got to the point where I thought I could never work again."

In December last year, Mason told Rolling Stone, "I live in hope. I mean, I don’t think we’re going to tour as Pink Floyd again. But it would seem silly at this stage of our lives to still be fighting."

And while the drummer now thinks it's unlikely that Pink Floyd will ever reunite, he remains on good terms with the other members.

"I thought it would be sort of a courtesy to tell them both what I was doing," Mason says of his current project. "And they were great. Roger threatened to come down and play some time. I think one day David might do the same. He lent me loads of equipment that we needed to go out. So they were both great, actually."

In January, Mason was awarded a CBE for services to music.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2019 North American tour

Mar 12: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Mar 13: Seattle The Paramont, WA

Mar 15: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Mar 16: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Mar 19: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Mar 21: Denver paramount Theatre, CO

Mar 24: Dallas Pavillion At Toyota Music Factory, TX

Mar 25: Houston Jones Hall, TX

Mar 27: Miami Beach The Fillmore At The Jackie Gleeson, FL

Mar 29: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Mar 31: St louis Stiefel Theatre, MO

Apr 01: Milwaukee Riverside Theatre, WI

Apr 03: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Apr 04: Chicago Theatre, IL

Apr 04: Indianapolis The Old National Theatre, IN

Apr 07: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH

Apr 08: Akron Civic Center, OH

Apr 09: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 11: Buffalo Shea’s Performing Arts Center, NY

Apr 12: Wallingford Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 13: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Apr 15: Montreal Place Des Arts, QC

Apr 16: Toronto Sony Centre For The Performing Arts, ON

Apr 18: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Apr 22: Washinton Dar Constitution Hall, DC