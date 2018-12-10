Nick Mason thinks it's about time Pink Floyd stopped fighting

Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason has spoken about his "disappointment" that his former bandmates Roger Waters and David Gilmour are still "at loggerheads".

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Mason said: "It’s a really odd thing in my opinion, but I think the problem is Roger doesn’t really respect David.

"He feels that writing is everything, and that guitar playing and the singing are something that, I won’t say anyone can do, but that everything should be judged on the writing rather than the playing."

He went on to add that Waters in particular struggles to see past the band's acrimonious past, saying: "I think it rankles with Roger that he made a sort of error in a way that he left the band assuming that without him it would fold. It’s a constant irritation, really, that he’s still going back to it.

"I’m hesitant to get too stuck into this one, just because it’s between the two of them rather than me. I actually get along with both of them, and I think it’s really disappointing that these rather elderly gentlemen are still at loggerheads."

He adds that the tension between the two "comes and goes," and "can be exacerbated by some specific difference of opinion on a re-release and how it should be approached or what should be done.”

When asked if he thinks some sort of reconciliation could be on the cards, he remains optimistic. "I live in hope," he says. "I mean, I don’t think we’re going to tour as Pink Floyd again. But it would seem silly at this stage of our lives to still be fighting."