Nick Cave to release Lovely Creatures compilation

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced that they’ll release a compilation album later this year.
Titled Lovely Creatures – The Best Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014, it’ll arrive on May 5 via Mute Records Ltd.
Cave reports: “There are some people out there who just don’t know where to start with The Bad Seeds. Others know the catalogue better than I do!
“This release is designed to be a way into three decades of music making. That’s a lot of songs.
“The songs we have chosen are the ones that have stuck around, for whatever reason. Some songs are those that demand to be played live. Others are lesser songs that are personal favourites of ours. Others are just too big and have too much history to leave out.
“And there are those that didn’t make it, poor things. They are the ones you must discover by yourselves.”
Lovely Creatures will be released on 2CD, 3LP, 3CD & DVD. There will also be a limited edition super deluxe version which features a two-hour DVD with rare footage and interviews, along with a 256-page hardcover book “containing original essays, candid and personal photos taken by the band, family and friends, and reproductions of band memorabilia.”
All versions are available for pre-order directly through Cave’s website.
Lovely Creatures – The Best Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 tracklist
CD1: 1984 -1993
- From Her To Eternity
- In The Ghetto
- Tupelo
- I’m Gonna Kill That Woman
- The Carny
- Sad Waters
- Stranger Than Kindness
- Scum
- The Mercy Seat
- Deanna
- Up Jumped The Devil
- The Weeping Song
- The Ship Song
- Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
- Straight To You
CD2: 1994 – 2003
- Do You Love Me?
- Nobody’s Baby Now
- Loverman
- Red Right Hand
- Stagger Lee
- Where The Wild Roses Grow
- Into My Arms
- People Ain’t No Good
- Brompton Oratory
- (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?
- Come Into My Sleep
- Love Letter
- God Is In The House
- He Wants You
- Shoot Me Down
CD3: 2004 – 2013
- Hiding All Away
- There She Goes, My Beautiful World
- Nature Boy
- Breathless
- Babe, You Turn Me On
- O Children
- Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
- Night Of The Lotus Eaters
- We Call Upon The Author
- Jesus Of The Moon
- More News From Nowhere
- We No Who U R
- Jubilee Street
- Higgs Boson Blues
- Push The Sky Away
DVD
- Interview, 1988
- Night Of The Lotus Eaters, 2008
- Red Right Hand, 1998
- The Weeping Song, 2001
- Interview, 2013
- Higgs Boson Blues, 2012
- Interview, 1987
- From Her To Eternity, 1984
- Love Letter, 2001
- Interview, 2013
- Do You Love Me?, 2001
- Interview, 2001
- Into My Arms, 2008
- We Call Upon The Author, 2009
- Interview, 1991
- The Mercy Seat, 1996
- Interview, 1984
- God Is In The House, 2001
- Interview, 2013
- Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!, 2008
- Brompton Oratory, 1997
- I’m Gonna Kill That Woman, 1986
- Jubilee Street, 2013
- The Ship Song, 1992
- Interview, 1994
- Loverman, 1996
- Interview, 1988
- In The Ghetto, 1984
- Hiding All Away, 2004
- Interview, 1992
- Where The Wild Roses Grow, 1995
- Deanna, 2008
- O Children, 2013
- Interview, 1996
- Stagger Lee, 1996
- Interview, 2014
- Interview, 1985
- Push The Sky Away, 2013
- There She Goes, My Beautiful World, 2004
