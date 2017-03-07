Trending

Nick Cave to release Lovely Creatures compilation

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds detail upcoming ‘best of’ compilation titled Lovely Creatures - watch teaser trailer

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced that they’ll release a compilation album later this year.

Titled Lovely Creatures – The Best Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014, it’ll arrive on May 5 via Mute Records Ltd.

Cave reports: “There are some people out there who just don’t know where to start with The Bad Seeds. Others know the catalogue better than I do!

“This release is designed to be a way into three decades of music making. That’s a lot of songs.

“The songs we have chosen are the ones that have stuck around, for whatever reason. Some songs are those that demand to be played live. Others are lesser songs that are personal favourites of ours. Others are just too big and have too much history to leave out.

“And there are those that didn’t make it, poor things. They are the ones you must discover by yourselves.”

Lovely Creatures will be released on 2CD, 3LP, 3CD & DVD. There will also be a limited edition super deluxe version which features a two-hour DVD with rare footage and interviews, along with a 256-page hardcover book “containing original essays, candid and personal photos taken by the band, family and friends, and reproductions of band memorabilia.”

All versions are available for pre-order directly through Cave’s website.

Lovely Creatures – The Best Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 tracklist

CD1: 1984 -1993

  1. From Her To Eternity
  2. In The Ghetto
  3. Tupelo
  4. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman
  5. The Carny
  6. Sad Waters
  7. Stranger Than Kindness
  8. Scum
  9. The Mercy Seat
  10. Deanna
  11. Up Jumped The Devil
  12. The Weeping Song
  13. The Ship Song
  14. Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry
  15. Straight To You

CD2: 1994 – 2003

  1. Do You Love Me?
  2. Nobody’s Baby Now
  3. Loverman
  4. Red Right Hand
  5. Stagger Lee
  6. Where The Wild Roses Grow
  7. Into My Arms
  8. People Ain’t No Good
  9. Brompton Oratory
  10. (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For?
  11. Come Into My Sleep
  12. Love Letter
  13. God Is In The House
  14. He Wants You
  15. Shoot Me Down

CD3: 2004 – 2013

  1. Hiding All Away
  2. There She Goes, My Beautiful World
  3. Nature Boy
  4. Breathless
  5. Babe, You Turn Me On
  6. O Children
  7. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!
  8. Night Of The Lotus Eaters
  9. We Call Upon The Author
  10. Jesus Of The Moon
  11. More News From Nowhere
  12. We No Who U R
  13. Jubilee Street
  14. Higgs Boson Blues
  15. Push The Sky Away

DVD

  1. Interview, 1988
  2. Night Of The Lotus Eaters, 2008
  3. Red Right Hand, 1998
  4. The Weeping Song, 2001
  5. Interview, 2013
  6. Higgs Boson Blues, 2012
  7. Interview, 1987
  8. From Her To Eternity, 1984
  9. Love Letter, 2001
  10. Interview, 2013
  11. Do You Love Me?, 2001
  12. Interview, 2001
  13. Into My Arms, 2008
  14. We Call Upon The Author, 2009
  15. Interview, 1991
  16. The Mercy Seat, 1996
  17. Interview, 1984
  18. God Is In The House, 2001
  19. Interview, 2013
  20. Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!, 2008
  21. Brompton Oratory, 1997
  22. I’m Gonna Kill That Woman, 1986
  23. Jubilee Street, 2013
  24. The Ship Song, 1992
  25. Interview, 1994
  26. Loverman, 1996
  27. Interview, 1988
  28. In The Ghetto, 1984
  29. Hiding All Away, 2004
  30. Interview, 1992
  31. Where The Wild Roses Grow, 1995
  32. Deanna, 2008
  33. O Children, 2013
  34. Interview, 1996
  35. Stagger Lee, 1996
  36. Interview, 2014
  37. Interview, 1985
  38. Push The Sky Away, 2013
  39. There She Goes, My Beautiful World, 2004

