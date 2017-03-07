Nick Cave to release Lovely Creatures compilation

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced that they’ll release a compilation album later this year.

Titled Lovely Creatures – The Best Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014, it’ll arrive on May 5 via Mute Records Ltd.

Cave reports: “There are some people out there who just don’t know where to start with The Bad Seeds. Others know the catalogue better than I do!

“This release is designed to be a way into three decades of music making. That’s a lot of songs.

“The songs we have chosen are the ones that have stuck around, for whatever reason. Some songs are those that demand to be played live. Others are lesser songs that are personal favourites of ours. Others are just too big and have too much history to leave out.

“And there are those that didn’t make it, poor things. They are the ones you must discover by yourselves.”

Lovely Creatures will be released on 2CD, 3LP, 3CD & DVD. There will also be a limited edition super deluxe version which features a two-hour DVD with rare footage and interviews, along with a 256-page hardcover book “containing original essays, candid and personal photos taken by the band, family and friends, and reproductions of band memorabilia.”

All versions are available for pre-order directly through Cave’s website.

Lovely Creatures – The Best Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014 tracklist

CD1: 1984 -1993

From Her To Eternity In The Ghetto Tupelo I’m Gonna Kill That Woman The Carny Sad Waters Stranger Than Kindness Scum The Mercy Seat Deanna Up Jumped The Devil The Weeping Song The Ship Song Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry Straight To You

CD2: 1994 – 2003

Do You Love Me? Nobody’s Baby Now Loverman Red Right Hand Stagger Lee Where The Wild Roses Grow Into My Arms People Ain’t No Good Brompton Oratory (Are You) The One That I’ve Been Waiting For? Come Into My Sleep Love Letter God Is In The House He Wants You Shoot Me Down

CD3: 2004 – 2013

Hiding All Away There She Goes, My Beautiful World Nature Boy Breathless Babe, You Turn Me On O Children Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!! Night Of The Lotus Eaters We Call Upon The Author Jesus Of The Moon More News From Nowhere We No Who U R Jubilee Street Higgs Boson Blues Push The Sky Away

DVD

Interview, 1988 Night Of The Lotus Eaters, 2008 Red Right Hand, 1998 The Weeping Song, 2001 Interview, 2013 Higgs Boson Blues, 2012 Interview, 1987 From Her To Eternity, 1984 Love Letter, 2001 Interview, 2013 Do You Love Me?, 2001 Interview, 2001 Into My Arms, 2008 We Call Upon The Author, 2009 Interview, 1991 The Mercy Seat, 1996 Interview, 1984 God Is In The House, 2001 Interview, 2013 Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!!, 2008 Brompton Oratory, 1997 I’m Gonna Kill That Woman, 1986 Jubilee Street, 2013 The Ship Song, 1992 Interview, 1994 Loverman, 1996 Interview, 1988 In The Ghetto, 1984 Hiding All Away, 2004 Interview, 1992 Where The Wild Roses Grow, 1995 Deanna, 2008 O Children, 2013 Interview, 1996 Stagger Lee, 1996 Interview, 2014 Interview, 1985 Push The Sky Away, 2013 There She Goes, My Beautiful World, 2004

