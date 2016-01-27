Nick Beggs Guests On Tonight's Prog Magazine Show

Nick Beggs is Philip Wilding’s guest on the Prog Magazine Show on TeamRock.com…

Nick will be talking about his new band The Mute Gods (which he fronts alongside Roger King and Marco Minnemann) who have just released their debut album Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me, and about the things have really go teen under his skin of late which he vented his spleen about on the new album. As well as that, Nick will also be chatting about his work with Steven Wilson, Rick Wakeman and Steve Hackett. and more…

You’ll get the chance to hear four tracks from the new Mute Gods album as well as music from Mastodon, Rush, Fish, Kiama, The Aaron Clift Experiment, Dream Theater, Headspace and more…

You can hear the new Prog Magazine Show between 9-11pm every Wednesday evening. or you can catch up On Demand. You can listen via the TeamRock app for iPhone and Android, or via the radio player you’ll find at the bottom of the Prog website.

Happy listening…