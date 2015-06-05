Trending

Next To None stream You Are Not Me

By News  

Hear track from upstart prog outfit featuring Mike Portnoy’s son Max

Next To None, the prog metal outfit featuring Mike Portnoy’s son Max, have released a stream of their track You Are Not Me.

It’s taken from debut album_ A Light In The Dark_, set for launch on June 29 via InsideOut.

Portnoy Jr says: “You Are Not Me is one of our heavier songs that shows more of a modern metal side. It’s also probably one of the first songs in prog metal history to feature a beer keg being hit with a bat!”

The album was produced by Portnoy Sr, who recently said: “I can’t stress enough how much of this album is them. I don’t want people to get the impression I’m writing anything.

A Light In The Dark is available for pre-order now on iTunes and Amazon.

Tracklist

  1. The Edge Of Sanity

  2. You Are Not Me

  3. Runaway

  4. A Lonely Walk

  5. Control

  6. Lost

  7. Social Anxiety

  8. Legacy

  9. Blood On My Hands