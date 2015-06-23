Next To None release Blood On My Hands promo

Next To None have released a lyric video for their track Blood On My Hands to celebrate the launch of their debut album.

The teen prodigies issue A Light In The Dark on June 29 and Blood On My Hands features on the nine-track record. Frontman Thomas Cuce says the song is a reaction to gun crime in America.

He says: “At the time I wrote the lyrics it seemed like every day there was a different person going crazy somewhere and shooting up a building or whatever, and I would ask myself, ‘Why does this keep happening? What was that person thinking? What led them to do this?’

“So I tried to put myself in this person’s head. I created a character and started from the aftermath of the event, which is where we first hear about it in the news.

“It took us months to write this song and then months to learn it. We had a big dry erase board that we used to chart out all the parts with the time signatures until we had them memorised.”

The band features Mike Portnoy’s 15-year-old son Max on drums, as well as 16-year-old Cuce on keyboards and vocals, guitarist Ryland Holland, 16, and bassist Kris Rank, 15.

A Light in the Dark tracklist