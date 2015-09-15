Next To None list US dates

Next To None – the band featuring Mike Portnoy’s son Max on drums – have announced a US tour in support of debut album A Light In The Dark.

Although it was produced by Portnoy Sr, he’s been at pains to underline that the band very much took control of creative proceedings. He recently said: “I can’t stress enough how much of this album is them. I don’t want people to get the impression I’m writing anything.”

A Light In The Dark is available now via iTunes and Amazon.

Oct 03: Philadelphia The Legendary Dobbs, PA

Oct 06: Asbury Park Saint, NJ

Oct 09: Hartford Webster, CT

Oct 10: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 13: Brooklyn St Vitus, NY

Oct 16: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Oct 23: Philadelphia Bull Shooters Saloon, PA

Nov 01: Allentown Crocodile Rock, PA

Nov 08: Allentown Chicago Restaurant, PA