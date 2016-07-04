Cradle Of Filth stream Dusk... And Her Embrace: The Original Sin

First released in 1996, Dusk… And Her Embrace was the album that catapulted Cradle Of Filth to the forefront of the British metal underground and that consolidated the band’s burgeoning reputation as leading (dark) lights in the global metal scene. However, the version that saw the light of day was not the original, due to a period of great turmoil that saw the band’s original lineup disintegrate, necessitating the recording of a new version and the discarding of the band’s first attempt. Emerging in 2016 after languishing in the shadows for 20 years, Dusk… And Her Embrace: The Original Sin is arguably the definitive version of this revered Cradle classic, replete with the originally intended track listing and a different opening track, Nocturnal Supremacy, that fans will know from the band’s Vempire EP which first emerged in January ‘96. Both incarnations of Dusk rule, of course, but this one edges the contest.

Dusk… And Her Embrace: The Original Sin is released July 8, via Cacophonous Records.

