Korn's Davis pens track for diabetes charity

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has made an emotional appeal on behalf of a diabetes charity.

The singer’s youngest son Zeppelin has Type 1 diabetes and needs daily injections of insulin and to test his blood sugar levels multiple times every day.

Davis penned new song So Unfair about his son’s struggle with the condition. All proceeds will go to the American charity JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), which is working to find a cure for the condition.

Zeppelin, who is six, displayed symptoms including extreme tiredness and lethargy before doctors discovered high blood glucose levels which indicated Type 1 diabetes.

Davis says: “Zeppy has had Type 1 diabetes for now a over a year. It’s a battle for the parents, it’s a battle for him, it’s a battle for everybody.

“I have to constantly monitor his glucose, I have to constantly hurt him and stick him with needles, and he doesn’t understand.

“It’s a horrible disease and I really wanna do whatever I can do to make a difference to help find a cure for this. Because it just doesn’t affect my son. I feel for everyone who has this disease. It’s not fair at all. And so I started writing this song, So Unfair, about it.

“Because you’re asking a child not to eat candy. I’ve gotta watch his carbs, I’ve gotta watch the sugar count, I’ve gotta watch everything. And how do you tell a child, ‘You can’t eat this. You can’t do this. You can’t do that.’

“It’s a very difficult thing to deal with. But there’s one thing that keeps me going. I have a support group, which is my family, JDRF. They give me hope. They’re searching for a cure constantly. I have hope that they’re working on an artificial pancreas. I’ve been reading a lot about that.

“If you can, buy the song, because I want all the proceeds to go to this wonderful foundation that is fighting tooth and nail to help these little kids out.

“I hate seeing kids in pain – it just kills me. So buy the song. Let’s find a cure for this bullshit, please.”

To donate to the campaign, visit the Rallysong site. So Unfair will be unlocked for download at the end of the campaign.

Diabetes is a condition where the amount of glucose in the blood is too high because the body cannot use it properly. There are various forms of the condition, including Type 1 and Type 2. For information on diabetes in the UK, visit Diabetes UK’s website at www.diabetes.org.uk

