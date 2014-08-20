Johnny Thunders to be revealed in documentary

Inspirational New York Dolls and Heartbreakers guitarist Johnny Thunders is the subject of a documentary to be release in the autumn.

The hard-living punk icon’s life will be explored in Looking For Johnny: The Legend Of Johnny Thunders, due on DVD on October 14. It charts his career from the early days up until his tragic death at the age of 38 in a New Orleans hotel in 1991.

Filmmaker Danny Garcia says he wanted to answer the question: “Just who was Johnny Thunders?” He spent 18 months travelling the US and Europe interviewing 50 of the icon’s closest friends.

Real name John Anthony Genzale, his death was officially cited as drug-related – although rumours over foul play have persisted for years. He was also said by some to have been suffering from leukaemia.

Heartbreakers bassist Billy Rath died earlier this week, leaving guitarist Walter Lure as the sole surviving member of the classic lineup.