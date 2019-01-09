New XTC book out in March

A brand new book on British pastoral pop proggers XTC will be released in March.

What Do You Call That Noise? is the latest venture from Mark Fisher, the former editor of XTC fanzine Limelight and the man behind 2017's The XTC Bumper Book Of Fun For Girls And Boys. The new tome has been called a "musical exploration of one of the most essential pop groups of the 20th century."

At 228 pages the new book features every member of XTC - the main core of Andy Partridge, Colin Moulding and Dave Gregory, as well as original drummer Terry Chambers (who left the band in 1983) and keyboard player Barry Andrews who left in 1978. Plus it includes every drummer who followed in Chambers' wake, including current King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto, Fairport Convention's Dave Mattackss, Prairie Prince (The Tubes), Pete Phipps, Chuck Sabo and Ian Gregory.

A celebrated list of other musicians contribute, offering their thoughts on what made XTC such a unique outfit, including Peter Gabriel, members of Big Big Train and Tin Spirits, Mike Kenneally, Jason Falkner (Jellyfish), Chris Braide and more.

What Do You Call That Noise? costs £17.99 and can be pre-ordered here. Orders before midnight on Sunday 27 January 2019 will be inducted into the Venerable League of Neon Shufflers and have your name published in the book.