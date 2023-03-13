Lorna Shore's Will Ramos covering Sleep Token's Chokehold is one of the most beautiful and brilliant things you will hear today

If you were asked to describe Lorna Shore's Will Ramos as a vocalist, you would probably look to the heavier end of his range for the answer. Those animalistic grunts and harsh squeals have helped the band launch into the stratosphere over the last 18 months and positioned him as a scene frontrunner. But the truth of the matter is that he is capable of even more than you already think that he is.



His latest example of showing what he is made of comes in the form of a cover of Sleep Token's recent banger Chokehold. A sensual and dramatic piece of haunting post-hardcore brilliance, it ebbs and flows between the serene and savage like waves hitting the shore. And Will channels all of the heart of soul of Vessel brilliantly, showing off his utterly beautiful singing voice. Though that's not to say there isn't a bit of room for some gutturals, the sheer control that Will has over his vocal cords, the way he can reach for the highs and lows without breaking a sweat, is nothing short of astonishing. Taking every melody in his stride and sending it coursing up your spine in the form of chills, it's a special performance from a special talent.



Just watch this, it's amazing.



It's not the first time that Will has covered Sleep Token either, taking on Hypnosis from their 2021 album This Place Will Become Your Tomb.



Sleep Token are set to release their new album, Take Me Back To Eden, which features Chokehold, on May 19 via Spinefarm. Here's the latest offering, Vore.