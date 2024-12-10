New Rush book charts a very personal fan journey

Finding My Way by Jump bassist Andy Faulkner tells his story as a Rush fan from hearing 2112 to the band's farewell show

Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee onstage in 1983
Finding My Way is a brand new book about Canadian trio Rush, written by Jump bassist Andy Faulkner.

Instead of rehashing the well-trod route of telling the story of the band themselves, it instead traces Faulkner's own story of his interactions as a fan of the band, who he first saw at Hammersith Odeon in 1980 on the band's Permanent Waves tour.

"Half a lifetime in pursuit of Rush is the story of my personal Rush history, from the time I first heard 2112, my first live show at Hammersmith Odeon in 1980 and of how I started travelling to Canada and America when the band visits to Europe became so scarce," says Faulkner. "It tells of the people I met and the places I saw, and the events that happened along the way, and reflects all the wonderful adventures I had and the friendships I made because of my love for the greatest rock band in history."

Finding My Way brings Faulkner's story all the way through to the band's very last show on August 1 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Get Finding My Way.

Andy Faulkner

