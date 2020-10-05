New Queen game lets you embrace your inner Freddie Mercury

Queen have teamed up with Ravenscourt Games to release a brand new karaoke game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

It’s titled Let’s Sing Queen and it features 30 Queen classics which can be played solo or with up to seven other friends.

All three versions of the game will be released this coming Friday (October 9).

While you can buy the game with a mic or two, alternatively, you can also use your smartphone as you attempt to emulate Freddie Mercury from the comfort of your living room.

Ravenscourt Games say: “If you want it all, don’t want anyone to stop you now or need to break free, lose yourself in the new Let’s Sing Queen! Have your very own sold out concert in your home and jam out to classics such as Don’t Stop Me Now and Bohemian Rhapsody.

“With 30 incredible and unforgettable Queen tracks you will be hard done by to put the mic down. From A Kind Of Magic to the The Show Must Go On, this is the ultimate Queen bundle!

“Warm up your vocal cords and pick your song, either alone or with friends. Don’t have a USB microphone at hand? No problem, turn your smartphone into a mic with the Let’s Sing Microphone-App and start singing your heart out – the stage is yours!”

There’s a variety of modes built in along with online leaderboards so you can see how your vocal skills compare with other Queen fans around the world – and all the classic Queen videos are here too.

Meanwhile, Queen and Adam Lambert have just released their first album together in the shape of Live Around The World on CD, CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

The inspiration behind the album came after Queen and Adam Lambert streamed their YouTube Watch Party back in June – a selection of highlights from previous concerts which followed the postponement of their Rhapsody tour.