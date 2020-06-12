New Post Malone track Tommy Lee will star the real Tommy Lee

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee says he’s working on a new track with Post Malone… and it’s called Tommy Lee.

The drummer broke the news from his studio in an interview with Sirius XM and said: “I’m playing drums on this Post Malone song that's coming up – and if you can believe it, the song is called Tommy Lee.”

Asked if he knew why the track was named after him, Lee replies: “It’s killer. It’s basically about living that rock star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about.

“The track is recorded and has some demo drums on it, but I’m going to smash over those.”

Lee, who previously played on Post Malone’s track Over Now from 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys, adds: “That dude is a rock star. He’s a maniac.”

Last week, Lee launched videos for his singles Tops, featuring South African rapper Push Push, and Knock Me Down with special guest Killvein.

Both songs will feature on Lee’s upcoming solo album Andro, which will launch on October 16 through Better Noise Music.

Andro will also see guest appearances from Mickey Avalon, King Elle Noir, Plya, Brooke Candy, Shotty Horroh, Lukas Rossi, Josh Todd and Pavin Mukhi.

Post Malone, meanwhile, invited Ozzy Osbourne to guest on his track Take What You Want, with Ozzy returning the favour by asking Post to guest on his Ordinary Man song It’s A Raid.

Tommy Lee: Andro

1. Knock Me Down

2. You Fancy

3. Ain’t Tellin’ Me Nothing

4. SOMA COMA

5. When You Were Mine

6. Hot Fudge Sundae

7. Caviar On A Paper Plate

8. Leave Me Alone

9. Demon Bitches

10. P.R.E.T.T.Y

11. Tops

12. Make This Storm

13. Make It Back