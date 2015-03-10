New Model Army and Glen Matlock added to Camden Rocks bill

New Model Army and former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock have been added to this year’s Camden Rocks festival.

The festival – which is in its fourth year – will take place on Saturday, May 30 in most of Camden’s venues, pubs and bars, including Electric Ballroom, Underworld, Proud Camden, Barfly, Jazz Cafe and Dingwalls.

Says Glen Matlock: “Played the first Camden Rocks, missed the second, so third time lucky amongst all the spring and not-so-spring chickens. People ask me if I have advice to young bands. Sure do – get out of my way, I’m not done yet.”

Also joining the bill are: Glamour Of The Kill, The Graveltones, Jaws, Damn Dice, Tropical Contact, Ducking Punches, In Search Of Sun, White Room, Lost Gravity and Broken Witt Rebels.

The festival has already confirmed several dozen acts including Funeral For A Friend, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Ginger Wildheart, Richie Ramone, the Anti-Nowhere League, Heaven’s Basement, The Dictators NYC, Black Spiders, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Little Matador, Menswe@r, Jettblack, Dolomite Minor and Brawlers.

100 more acts will be announced in the coming weeks and the festival’s secret headliner will be revealed soon. Tickets are priced at £30 plus booking fee and are available now from www.camdenrocksfestival.com.