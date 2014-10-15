New issue of Prog is on sale today

The brand new issue of Prog magazine goes on sale today, featuring Pink Floyd on the cover.

Pink Floyd release their brand new and final album, The Endless River, on November 10. To celebrate, Prog spoke to David Gilmour and Nick Mason, as well as project producers Andy Jackson, Phil Manzanera and Youth to get the inside story on what is being billed as a tribute to the late Floyd keyboard player Rick Wright. There’s also a tribute to Wright and a look at where the band drew inspiration from for the music on The Endless River.

Also in Prog 50…

Prog Awards - interviews with all the winners and the story of the evening on progressive music’s biggest night.

Flying Colors - Mike Portnoy’s melodic prog supergroup talk about new album Second Nature.

AndersonPonty Band - prog legends Jon Anderson and Jean-Luc Ponty talk about their new collaboration.

Yes - the inside story of 90125.

Pere Ubu - experimental rockers are the subject of this issue’s Outer Limits feature.

iamthemornng - Russian Baroque-proggers release their first album for the Kscope label.

Steve Rothery - the Marillion man finally strikes the solo trail.

Anna Phoebe - fiddling about with prog’s violin vixen!

North Atlantic Oscillation - electro proggers reach album number three.

Philip Selway - the Radiohead drummer gets even more creative on second solo album Weatherhouse.

Anthony Phillips - the original Genesis man looks back and to the future of his solo career.

Gumbling Fur - experimental prog duo discuss their creative process.

Patrick Moraz - the Swiss keyboardist looks back over his epic career.

Plus album and live reviews from Pink Floyd, Devin Townsend, Genesis, Fripp & Eno, Kate Bush, ELO, Anathema and more.

And a CD featuring Tin Spirits, Soen, Devin Townsend, Andy Jackson, Fish On Friday, White Willow, Schnauser and more.

