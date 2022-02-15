New Eddie Van Halen biography by the late guitarist’s friend and confidante Steve Rosen coming in spring

A comprehensive new biography of Eddie Van Halen, written and self-published by the late guitarist’s long-time friend and confidante Steve Rosen, will be released this spring.



Tonechaser - Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey with Edward Van Halen is described in a press release as “an honest and up-close look at what it was like to be friends with the greatest guitar player on the planet.”

A hugely-respected writer for Guitar Player magazine (and sometime Classic Rock contributor), LA-based Rosen had spoken at length with Van Halen about collaborating on an authorised biography in the mid ’80s, but the idea was ultimately shelved.

“At that point, I put to rest the idea of ever writing a book about my friendship with him,” admits Rosen, who began interviewing the Dutch-born guitarist in 1977, ahead of the release of the Pasadena quartet’s game-changing debut album. “Then in 2020, I thought about my relationship with him and I was just moved to begin writing.”



Rosen, inarguably the journalist Van Halen trusted most, began committing his thoughts to paper in August 2020, just six weeks ahead of the guitarist’s passing.



“I didn’t know where I was going or where it would take me,” he admits, “but I wrote every day for over a year and it was the hardest stuff I’d ever written. I finally finished the book around October 2021 and felt a great release. I was really proud of what I’d accomplished and I wanted fans to read and share in what I’d experienced in my friendship with Edward.”

Rosen speaks about the biography in the video below:

The hardcover book, with a cover image taken by long-time VH collaborator Neil Zlozower, is available to pre-order now, priced at $35.00 plus $12.00 shipping for US residents: Van Halen fans outside America are requested to contact Rosen directly at scrosen@sbcglobal.net for information on shipping costs.