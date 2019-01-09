New David Bowie box set will feature previously unreleased demos

A new David Bowie compilation has been announced featuring nine previously unreleased demos.

It’s titled Spying Through A Keyhole and it’ll be released via Parlophone as a 7-inch vinyl singles box set and will include the earliest known versions of Space Oddity.

A statement on Bowie’s website reads: “With 2019 marking 50 years since David Bowie’s first hit, Space Oddity, we are excited to announce that Parlophone is set to release a 7- vinyl singles box set of nine previously unreleased recordings from the era during which Space Oddity was first conceived.

“The title, Spying Through A Keyhole, is a lyric taken from the previously unknown song Love All Around, and though most of the other titles are known, these versions have never been officially released until late last year.

“Most of the recordings are solo vocal and acoustic home demo performances, unless otherwise stated.”

This will be the first time the tracks have been included on a physical release, with the songs appearing for a limited time on streaming services last month.

The website also explains that due to the nature of where the demos were recorded, the quality “isn’t always of a usual studio fidelity.”

The statement adds: “This is partly due to David’s enthusiastic strumming hitting the red on a couple of the tracks, along with the limitations of the original recording equipment and tape degradation.

“However, the historical importance of these songs and the fact that the selections are from an archive of tracks cleared for release by Bowie, overrides this shortcoming.”

A final release date will be revealed in due course.

David Bowie: Spying Through A Keyhole

1. Mother Grey (demo)

2. In The Heat Of The Morning (demo)

3. Goodbye 3d (Threepenny) Joe (demo)

4. Love All Around (demo)

5. London Bye, Ta-Ta (demo)

6. Angel, Angel, Grubby Face (demo version 1)

7. Angel, Angel, Grubby Face (demo version 2)

8. Space Oddity (demo excerpt)

9. Space Oddity (demo - alternative lyrics) (with Hutch)