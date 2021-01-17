New Daevid Allen box set to be released

A new Daevid Allen box set will be released later this year. Entitled Deya Dreaming, it's a collection of unreleased music from the late Gong singer's time in Deia, Mallorca. At the time of writing there are no further release details.

At the same time, the Daevid AllenFamily Trust has launched a web store selling a wide selection of official exclusive Daveid Allen merchandise and music.

Allen sadly passed away at the age of 77 in 2015. Prior to his passing he set up the Daevid Allen Family Trust for his children. The aim and focus with D.A.F.T. is to preserve his legacy of poetry, music and hand drawn illustrations for the fans and future generations in one place.

The current, Allen-approved line-up of Gong, fronted by Knifeworld's Kavus Torabi, released their most recent album, The Universe Also Collapses, in 2019.

