Nevermore never over, says Dane

Nevermore frontman Warrel Dane says the band is not dead and that a new album could be released in the next two years.

The Seattle band has been inactive since 2011 when guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams walked away. Dane has been kept busy with his other band Sanctuary in the meantime, but he insists Nevermore are not done.

Sanctuary bassist Jim Sheppard is also still keen on a Nevermore reunion, Dane says, and he hopes he can convince Loomis to return – although the guitarist last year joined Arch Enemy.

Dane tells Menina Headbanger: “Nevermore is not dead. I have secret plans. I had all the lyrics written for a new Nevermore record right after when Jeff and Van both decided to leave the band.

“The band didn’t break up. They left the band. I had all the lyrics written — all of them. It was kind of a conceptual thing and continuing with the tradition of all the Nevermore lyrics that were evolving and turning into a perpetual story.

“And there’s a possibility that, yeah, there will be another record. There’s support there from the record company, probably. There’s support from other people involved in the business that would mean maybe it would be a good idea to do another one.

“So don’t be surprised if there is a new Nevermore record within the next two years. But I don’t know who will be in the band. All I can say is that I will be, Jim Sheppard will definitely be. I would love for Jeff Loomis to do it, but he’s in Arch Enemy now, so I don’t know if that’s possible. Because we’re not enemies. We don’t talk much, but we’re definitely not enemies. We didn’t part on bad terms, so we’ll see.”

Sanctuary last year released new album The Year The Sun Died – their first studio outing since 1990’s Into The Mirror Black.