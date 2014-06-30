Nevermore, Emperor and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

After a weekend of Metallica at Glastonbury, Aerosmith in London and a ton of hardcore bands in Leeds – we're back in the radio studio pumping out some kickass tunes.

Tonight our debut album to pick our favourites from are the Seattle prog-metallers Nevermore. And we’ll be spinning some of the best music in our world including Emperor, Philip Anselmo, Dillinger, Bruce Dickinson, Dio, Aerosmith and Queensryche.

And tonight we’ll be discussing the Icelandic government because they’ve told a family that they’re reluctant to renew the passport of their daughter Harriet, as her name is not on approved list of 3,565 Icelandic names. Fact. Or staðreynd, as they say in Iceland.

This obviously got us thinking… what would you name your child and why?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.