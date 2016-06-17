Nergal: Behemoth is all about loneliness

Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says the band “is all about loneliness.”

The vocalist’s friend thinks Nergal would be in jail for killing someone if it wasn’t for Behemoth helping him to stay on the right path. But the man himself isn’t sure whether he’d go that far.

He does, however, believe the band is a road to help him know himself better.

Nergal tells The Strombo Show: “I think that Behemoth is all about loneliness. A good friend of mine, she is also my coach, she said that if it wasn’t for music that I would probably be in jail or I would just kill someone or be a criminal or something.

“I don’t know. I’m an observer. If she thinks that maybe there is something behind the surface, I don’t know. I just think there’s a darkness that each of us are carrying along, we have to learn how to deal with it and eventually become friends with it because it is part of our nature.”

Nergal adds that art can help people have a healthy relationship with the darker side of their psyche.

“Unlike religions, they try to castrate that the dark part of our nature because they define it as evil,” he says. “We freethinking people, artists – we think opposite.

“We think that we should embrace all of it and learn how to deal with that. That is probably the biggest challenge. I think that Behemoth and my artistic trip is basically a road to get to know myself better.”

Behemoth recently issued a video for their track Ben Sahar, taken from 2015 album The Satanist. Their next album is expected to be released in 2017.

They have a number of tour dates remaining in 2016.

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 24-25: Goleniow Rock City Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland

Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival , Finland

Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany

Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & Loud Festival, Germany

Jul 11: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary

Aug 11: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Oct 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France

Oct 23: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Oct 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Fan's ashes scattered at Behemoth and Dying Fetus shows