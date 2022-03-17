Nerds! Some wizards are creating a Faith No More tabletop role-playing game

Faith No More have thrown their weight behind a Kickstarter campaign set up to fund the creation of an old school, two dice plus pen-and-paper tabletop role-playing game based on their 1989 breakthrough album The Real Thing.

Proposed by three long-time Faith No More fans - writers/creators Jason Ward and Jason Peercy, plus art director/illustrator James Mosingo - the game is described by the trio as 'a TTRPG consisting of a roughly 110-page zine-style book.'

"The book has visual stylings combining the grit of old-school '90s zines and the glamour of modern RPG books," they saw on its Kickstarter funding page.



"The story begins with questions, mysteries, and intrigue. The players make their way through the story with a combination of curiosity, confusion, and resilience, and in the end, they learn the truth about a whole lot of things.



"While the concept for the story is grounded in the music and words from the album of the same name, it also pulls in themes and other elements from other Faith No More titles. Song titles and lyrics from every Faith No More album are included judiciously as a gesture of fandom and respect for one of our favorite artists."

Somewhere along the line, the members of Faith No More got wind of the trio's plans, and have given their endorsement to the project.

The band tweeted on March 16, 2022: "You survived another Ides of March, Motherf***er! To celebrate, check out The Real Thing RPG on Kickstarter. It's the first-ever official FNM game."

Having already smashed the project's target, the emboldened trio are hoping to expand their initial single volume idea into a five part series.

"The subsequent releases will follow the themes from Angeldust, King for a Day Fool for a Lifetime, Album of the Year, and Sol Invictus, in that order," they say, "We anticipate, each of these zines expanding on the stories and characters presented in The Real Thing."

