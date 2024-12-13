Neil Young launches 107-minute Xmas playlist with accompanying cosy fireplace video

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, and Neil Young has launched a 107-minute festive playlist. The 27-song selection is accompanied by footage of flaming logs in a fireplace, allowing fans to enjoy the music without burning any fossil fuels, something the ecologically-minded Young surely had in mind.

The playlist includes several Neil Young classics, including Heart Of Gold, Old Man and Harvest Moon, as well as nine tracks from Seven Gates: A Christmas Album, the 1994 collection by longtime collaborator Ben Keith (later rereleased as Xmas At The Ranch), which featured Young, Johnny Cash, J.J. Cale and others.

The playlist also includes two versions of Mozart's Greensleeves, one recorded solo at Broken Arrow Ranch in 1974, and the other for Seven Gates, with Young accompanied by a 27-member boys choir. The full tracklist is below.

A fiftieth-anniversary vinyl edition of Neil Young's classic On The Beach is released today.

Neil Young - Fireplace - YouTube Watch On

Neil Young: Fireplace Playlist

Greensleeves (Archives Volume II: 1972–1976)

Winterlong (Early Daze)

Hitchhiker (Hitchhiker)

Xmas Time’s A Comin’ (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Winter Winds (Archives Volume III: 1976–1987)

Heart of Gold (Harvest)

Silver Bells (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

When God Made Me (Prairie Wind)

Ave Maria (Xmas At The Ranch)

Harvest Moon (Harvest Moon)

Les Trois Cloches (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Blue Xmas (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Old Man (Harvest)

It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Star of Bethlehem (American Stars & Bars)

Little Drummer Boy (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Lotta Love (Comes A Time)

Dreamin Man (Harvest Moon)

After the Gold Rush (After The Gold Rush)

Greensleeves (Xmas At The Ranch)

One of These Days (Harvest Moon)

Thrasher (Vol. 3, Boarding House)

Harvest (Harvest)

Away in the Manger (Seven Gates: A Christmas Album)

Love Is a Rose (Homegrown)

Unknown Legend (Harvest Moon)

This Old House (Recorded live at Farm Aid 1985 with the International Harvesters)