Neil Young announces new album, streams Trump response song

Neil Young + Promise Of The Real have announced details of their upcoming album, The Visitor, and are streaming the track Already Great, a response to US President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’. The Visitor comes in the wake of 2015’s The Monsanto Years (also recorded with Promise Of The Real) and last year’s solo Peace Trail. It’s released on December 1.

Already Great reflects Young’s reaction to the direction he sees the US heading in, and opens with the lines, “I’m a Canadian by the way and I love the USA,” while the refrain features the lyrics, “Already great, you’re already great. You’re the promised land, the helping hand. No wall. No hate. No fascist USA. Whose street? Our street!“

The Visitor was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri La Studios in Malibu, with the same musicians who worked on The Monsanto Years: guitarists Lukas and Micah Nelson (sons of country legend Willie Nelson) alongside Corey McCormick (bass), Anthony Logerfo (drums) and Tato Melgar (percussion).

In August, Young announced plans to open an online archive featuring every piece of material he’s ever recorded, while September saw the release of the previously unreleased Hitchhiker, a series of session tracks recorded in 1976.

The Visitor is available to pre-order now.

The Visitor Track Listing

Already Great

Fly By Night Deal

Almost Always

Stand Tall

Change Of Heart

Carnival

Diggin’ A Hole

Children Of Destiny

When Bad Got Good

Forever

The 10 best Neil Young songs, as chosen by The Virginmarys