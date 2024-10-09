Death metal up-and-comers Neckbreakker (formerly Nakkeknaekker) announce debut album Within The Viscera

Young death metal act Neckbreakker have announced their debut album.

The rising Danish quintet, formerly called Nakkeknaekker, will release Within The Viscera via Nuclear Blast Records on December 6. The band have also released the record’s second single, Shackled To A Corpse. See album details and hear the new song below.

Neckbreakker comment: “We are thrilled to announce the release of our debut album Within The Viscera. Throughout the creation of the record we were very aware that a band only gets one debut album, so we wanted to make one we could be proud of, and we succeeded.”

They add: “Releasing it through a legendary label like Nuclear Blast Records is a dream come true for us, and we can’t wait for you to experience it.”

Neckbreakker – composed of Christoffer Kofoed (vocals), Joakim Kaspersen and Johan Lundvig (guitars), Sebastian Knoblauch (bass) and Anton “Hajn” Bregendorf (drums) – formed in Silkeborg, Denmark, in 2020, when the members were still teenagers. They released demos in 2020 and 2021 and played Derbyshire metal fest Bloodstock Open Air in 2023, before signing to Nuclear Blast and changing their name.

In an interview with Metal Hammer earlier this year, Crypta singer/bassist Fernanda Lira dubbed Neckbreakker a new band metalheads should watch, calling them “a very good band live”.

The lead single from Within The Viscera, Horizon Of Spikes, last month. The band commented at the time: “We are honoured to announce that we have signed with Nuclear Blast Records, and that our first single Horizon Of Spikes and the accompanying music video is out now. To not only finally share our first single with the world, but to get the opportunity to do it on the world’s finest metal label feels absolutely incredible.”

Neckbreakker are currently touring their native Denmark with melodic death metal band Mercenary. The run of shows finishes tonight (October 9) in Helsingør. They have two album release shows scheduled for December: in Aarhus on December 7 and Copenhagen on December 14.

Neckbreakker – Within The Viscera tracklisting:

01. Horizon Of Spikes

02. Putrefied Body Fluid

03. Shackled To A Corpse

04. Nephilim

05. Purgatory Rites

06. Unholy Inquisition

07. Absorption

08. Silo

09. Face Splitting Madness