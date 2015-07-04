Napalm Death issue Nepal charity track Earthwire

Napalm Death have issued a previously unreleased track to raise money for people affected by April’s earthquake in Nepal.

The band are asking fans to pay £3 for the song Earthwire, which was recorded during the sessions for latest album Apex Predator - Easy Meat. The money will go to charity dZi, which focuses on improving quality of life and reducing poverty in some of the most remote communities in Nepal.

Frontman Barney Greenway says: “Having been fortunate to be invited to Kathmandu just over three years ago to play a gig, I remember fondly the unique, enriching experience that it gave us as a band.

“When the earthquake struck on April 25, 2015, I recalled the general frailty of the buildings in Kathmandu – something which you see on several continents where deprivation makes everyday habitation a very hazardous experience – and could already imagine the consequences.

“Shane Embury, our bass player, was already thinking of what Napalm Death could do to alleviate things in our own small way and knowing that Bill Gould from Faith No More had been involved in the region, Shane was kindly directed by him to the dZi.

“We like the fact that the community has an overriding hand in deciding how to best use resources, and the spirit of independence that the dZi encourages is something that runs in parallel with the ethos of Napalm Death.”

He adds: “We therefore present an exclusive track from the aforementioned album session written by our guitarist, Mitch Harris, to raise funds for the work and resources required through the dZi. The lyrics can be interpreted in several different ways, but to me they signify acknowledging and embracing humanity beyond the relentless march of technology. Perhaps somewhat apt here.”

Get the track at Napalm Death’s website.