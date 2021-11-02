Napalm Death announce 2022 European and UK dates

Napalm Death have unveiled plans for the Campaign For Musical Destruction tour in 2022, with dates announced for Europe and the UK.

The godfathers of grindcore will be joined by fellow Brummies and legendary crustpunks Doom, Russian crossover bruisers Siberian Meat Grinder and New York sludge-noise terrorists Show Me The Body.

Napalm Death embarked on the first Campaign For Musical Destruction tour in 1992, playing across the US with Carcass, Cathedral and Brutal Truth, envisioning it as a tour which could bring together different groups that were pushing the boundaries of punk, hardcore and extreme metal in the underground. The most recent iteration of the tour was in 2017, where Napalm Death were joined by Brujeria and Power Trip.

(Image credit: Century Media)

Napalm Death released their most recent record Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism in 2020, described by Hammer's Joseph Stannard as "the musical equivalent of electro-convulsive therapy" in a glowing 8/10 review.

Proof positive that even as they approached their fourth decade as a band [having formed in 1981, though no original members remain], Napalm Death continue to sit at the forefront of extreme music's evolution, even landing #2 on Hammer's Albums of the Year in 2020.

Next year also marks the 35th anniversary of the Napalm Death's legendary debut Scum. The album is widely recognised as one of the first major releases in the grindcore genre, colliding punk and extreme metal in a volatile mix that birthed an entirely new scene distinct from both. Support act Doom were also instrumental in this development, their seminal 1989 EP Police Bastard shifting over 20,000 copies and helping further cement the ties between the hardcore punk and extreme metal scenes.

Tickets for each date are available direct from the venue.

Campaign For Musical Destruction Dates 2022

03 Feb: Magdeburg, Factory GER

04 Feb: Wrocław, Concert Center A2 POL

05 Feb: Budapest, A38 HUN

06 Feb: Wien, Arena AUT

07 Feb: Munich, Backstage Werk GER

09 Feb: Manchester, Club Academy UK

10 Feb: Glasgow, Classic Grand UK

11 Feb: Buckley, The Tivoli UK

12 Feb: Birmingham, Hammerfest UK

13 Feb: London, Electric Ballroom UK

15 Feb: Paris, La Machine du Moulin Rouge FRA

16 Feb: Besançon, La Rodia FRA

17 Feb: Marseille, Le Jas Rod FRA

18 Feb: Biarritz, Atabal Biarritz FRA

19 Feb: Mérignac, Krakato FRA

22 Feb: Paderno Dugnano, Slaughter Club ITA

23 Feb: Nuremberg, Z-Bau GER

24 Feb: Brno, Sono CZE

25 Feb: Leipzig, WERK 2 GER

26 Feb: Herford, X-Herford GER

27 Feb: Utrecht, Tivoli NLD

01 Mar: Hamburg, Gruenspan GER

02 Mar: Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle GER

03 Mar: Lindau, Club Vaudeville GER

04 Mar: Mannheim, Alte Feuerwache GER

05 Mar: Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus GER

06 Mar: Eindhoven, Dynamo NLD