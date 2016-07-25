Nails go on sudden hiatus

Nails have gone on hiatus, according to their label Nuclear Blast.

There’s been no official word from the band at the time of writing but a spokesperson from Nuclear Blast told TeamRock that the California trio’s upcoming shows across the UK had been cancelled.

One of the affected dates was due to take place at London’s Underworld on November 7. But the venue issued a statement saying: “Unfortunately the show Nails plus Full Of Hell has now been cancelled due to the band going on sudden hiatus. Full ticket refunds are available from point of purchase.”

Todd Jones, John Gianelli and Taylor Young’s next live date was due to take place on August 5 at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory.

They released their third studio album You Will Never Be One Of Us last month. A list of Nails’ 2016 tour dates can be found below.

Aug 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 24: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 21: Tucson Club Congress, AZ

Nov 04: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Nov 05: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Nov 07: London Underworld, UK

Nov 08: Paris Point Ephemere, France

Nov 09: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 10: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 11: Aalborg Metal Festival, Denmark

Nov 12: Malmo Babel, Sweden

Nov 13: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Nov 14: Berlin Musik& Frieden, Germany

Nov 15: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 17: Munich Hansa 39, Germany

Nov 18: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany

Nov 19: Nijmegen Doornroosje Indoor Fest, Netherlands