Mythra reveal Anthology art and tracklist

Mythra have revealed the tracklist and artwork for their upcoming limited-edition anthology.

The NWOBHM outfit will launch Warriors Of Time on November 30 via Skol Records. It features the classic tracks they recorded between 1979 and the early 80s, plus five new numbers written after they announced their comeback this year.

Vocalist Vince High previously told TeamRock they wanted to set the record straight with the authorised collection. He said: “This is important for several reasons – not least of which is the fact that the CD release in 1998 was done without any input from the band whatsoever.

“The company concerned even got some of the song titles wrong. We didn’t know it had been released until after it came out. It’s now long out of print and fans are having to pay silly money on the net.”

Only 1000 copies will be made of Warriors Of Time, which comes complete with lyrics to all songs and a host of previously unseen photographs. The artwork was painted by Italian artist Roberto Toderico, who has worked previously with other NWOBHM acts including Tygers Of Pan Tang and Quartz.

Warriors Of Time: The Anthology tracklist

Heaven Lies Above New Life U.F.O. Warrior Of Time Vicious Bastard At Least I Tried Together Forever Machine Killer England WASA Overlord Death And Destiny

Bonus tracks