Mythra aim to set the record straight

Mythra will release their first new material for more than 30 years as part of an upcoming compilation package.

The NWOBHM outfit announced their reunion earlier this year for a performance at Brofest in their hometown of Newcastle in the North East of England. And they have now confirmed that Skol Records will issue Warriors Of Time: The Anthology on November 30.

As well as all of the band’s early tracks from the late 70s and early 80s, the record will include a number of new songs.

Mythra won critical acclaim for their debut EP, Death And Destiny, released in 1979. Death And Destiny was later expanded into a full album, which was shelved before it was released. A version of the album was eventually issued without the band’s knowledge or consent on CD in 1998 and vinyl in 2013.

Vocalist Vince High tells TeamRock: “This is an important release in the history of the band for several reasons, not least of which is the fact that the previous CD release back in 1998 was done without any input from the band whatsoever.

“This was very frustrating because the company concerned even got some of the song titles wrong. We didn’t even know it had been released until after it came out. It’s also now long out of print and fans are having to pay silly money for copies bought on the net.

“This also means that new fans of the band, such as those who message us and the many who spoke to us at Brofest, have found it very difficult to get hold of our music, save for being able to access YouTube videos of both our studio and live work.”

He adds: “The Skol Records release will rectify this and enable our fans to pick up great quality physical versions of our music that have been remastered and approved by Mythra. In addition the fans will also be getting some brand new songs written and recorded this year. We haven’t finalised which tracks will be added as yet but no matter what we select, one thing is certain and that is that they will be true to our NWOBHM roots and the spirit of 1979.”

Mythra have been added to the bill for next year’s Keep It True Festival in Germany, alongside Praying Mantis, Fates Warning and Savage Master.