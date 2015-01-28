Mythra set for 1st gig in 30 years

Influential NWOBHM outfit Mythra will play their first gig in more than 30 years at next month’s Brofest festival.

The band have reunited for the event in Newcastle, which runs from February 27 to March 1 and also features Blitzkrieg, High Spirits and Avenger.

Mythra won critical acclaim for their debut EP, Death And Destiny, released in 1979. They were cited as influences by Metallica and others, but after an initial flurry of support, they suffered a number of blows which prevented their promising career from taking off.

Death And Destiny was later expanded into a full album, which was never given an official release. Record company disputes and bad luck contrived to break the spirit of the group, who called it a day in 1983.

Singer Vince High says: “There has been continued interest in Mythra over the years and the promoters of Brofest invited us to perform last year, but work commitments from some of our guys meant it couldn’t happen.

“We are, however, playing on Friday, February 27. It is our first gig in over 30 years and we’re all really looking forward to it and sounding great in rehearsals.

“The band is performing for the first time as a six-piece featuring four original members – myself, Maurice ‘Mo’ Bates, John Roach and Alex Perry, plus a killer new rhythm section in bass player Colin Hird and drummer Phil Davies.

“John and Alex have never played together before as lead guitarists in Mythra as they were in the band at different times between 1979 and 1983, but it’s great that they are both involved this time around.

“The buzz of live work never leaves you and we’re all really looking forward to the Brofest gig which attracts an audience from across Europe. We are currently rehearsing all 13 tracks from the Death And Destiny album. This is what the fans want and expect so we don’t want to disappoint them.”

In 1989 Mythra thought their career might finally be given a boost when Metallica’s Lars Ulrich wanted to include the track Death And Destiny on a NWOBHM compilation album he was working on called 1979 Revisited.

Vince adds: “Lars wanted to include our track on the album but sadly couldn’t get the necessary contractual permissions so it was omitted.

“Subsequently, the Mythra album has been released on CD format around 1998 and more recently on vinyl in 2013. But the band had no direct involvement in either of the releases and the companies involved didn’t even get all the song titles correct.”

With their troubles hopefully behind them, Mythra have their sights set on February 27 in Newcastle and their first gig in more than three decades.

For full lineup and ticket details for Brofest, visit the festival website.