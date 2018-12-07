Music world pays tribute to Pete Shelley

Artists from across the music world have been paying tribute to Pete Shelley, after the Buzzcocks’ frontman, guitarist and songwriter died yesterday at the age of 63.

The news was confirmed last night on Buzzcocks’ Facebook page, with initial reports suggesting he died at home in Estonia of a suspected heart attack.

Artists including Captain Sensible and Glen Matlock paid tribute to Shelley late last night – and their messages have now been joined by others as the news begins to spread around the world.

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament said: “Pete Shelley RIP. Playing shows with Buzzcocks was one of the highlights of my life. I listened to Singles and tension as much as any records I’ve owned.

“Thank you, Pete, for all the great words and music. Condolences to Steve and the boys. Hollow inside.”

Ginger Wildheart adds: “So sad to hear about Pete Shelley. He was a massive influence of mine. The Buzzcocks taught me so much about songwriting, especially in chord structures. RIP.”

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan said: “Rest in peace, Pete Shelley. As a lifelong Buzzcocks fan, I so appreciate the musical influence, Pete. Condolences to your family.”

Pete Shelley RIPPlaying shows with the @Buzzcocks was one of the highlights of my life. I listened to Singles and Tension as much as any records I’ve owned. Thank you, Pete, for all the great words and music. Condolences to Steve and the boys.Hollow Inside,JA pic.twitter.com/FKu23xzBTQDecember 7, 2018

So sad to hear about Pete Shelley. He was a massive influence of mine.The Buzzcocks taught me so much about songwriting, especially in chord structures. R.I.P.https://t.co/rx3nrjs1HODecember 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Pete Shelley . As a lifelong @Buzzcocks fan...I so appreciate the musical influence Pete. Condolences to your family....December 6, 2018

One of my favorite rock songs ever. Absolutely stunning. God bless Pete Shelley. https://t.co/its0cZvjj8December 7, 2018

RIP Pete Shelley pic.twitter.com/l634wdn1gHDecember 7, 2018

Aw man.. not Pete... RIP Pete Shelley! Thank you for contributing to the soundtrack of my years !! @peteshelleyDecember 6, 2018

Pete Shelley forever pic.twitter.com/bm2r7itSGIDecember 7, 2018