Muse's merciful release

Muse have released a stream of a new song, Mercy. Taken from forthcoming album Drones, the follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law, it comes hot on the heals of two other tracks from the album, Dead Inside and Psycho.

“The opening line of Mercy - ‘help me I’ve fallen on the inside’ - is a reference to the protagonist knowing and recognising that they have lost something, they have lost themselves,” says frontman Matt Bellamy. “This is where he realises that he is being overcome by the dark forces that were introduced to him in Psycho.”

Bellamy continues, saying that_ Drones_ “explores the journey of a human, from his abandonment and loss of hope, to his indoctrination by the system to be a human drone, to his eventual defection from their oppressors”. It’s released on June 8, while the band headline Download Festival on June 13. Tickets are on sale now.