Murderdolls pair Wednesday 13 and Joey Jordison meet for first time in 7 years

Former Murderdolls bandmates Wednesday 13 and Joey Jordison got together for the first time in seven years last weekend.

Wednesday 13 posted a picture on social media after meeting with Jordison – and reports they “had a blast” catching up with each other.

Wednesday 13 says: “Had a great Memorial Day weekend and ran into an old friend. It’s been seven years since we’ve all seen each other and we had a blast catching up on lost time.

“Hard to believe that it’s been 16 years since we met and recorded our first album Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls.”

In March last year, Wednesday 13 spoke exclusively to Metal Hammer about a possible Murderdolls reunion.

He said: “Murderdolls at the moment is the same as it’s been since 2011 – there hasn’t been any conversation between Joey and I.

"I just tell everybody, ‘From what I hear through the grapevine, Joey is possibly interested in doing Murderdolls again at some point.’ If it does happen, then it will probably be in 2019."

He added: “I think the idea of us doing something in future and doing shows would be a great idea. I don’t see why we couldn’t. In my mind, if we did anything first it would be a couple of shows or some festivals.”

Earlier this month, former Murderdolls drummer Ben Graves died after an 11-month battle with cancer.