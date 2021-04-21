Mr. Bungle are giving their The Night They Came Home livestream a physical release

Mr. Bungle are giving their Halloween 2020 livestream show, The Night They Came Home, a physical and digital release via vocalist Mike Patton’s Ipecac label.

Directed by Jack Bennett, and clocking in just south of a two hour running time, the performance will be available on June 11 as a CD, Blu-ray, CD + DVD, VHS and digitally. The CD portion features remastered audio, while the film features the quintet’s performance, an opening set from comedian Neil Hamburger, three Mr. Bungle music videos (for Raping Your Mind, Eracist, and Sudden Death), and extended behind-the-scenes footage.

The VHS release, limited to 1000 copies, is an edited, performance-only portion of the film.



Now featuring Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo alongside original members Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance, Mr. Bungle placed an ‘R’ (‘Restricted’) rating on the original event, and warned prospective viewers of “violence, gore, blasphemy, witchcraft, nerds, bunny nudity and vomiting.” So consider yourselves warned.



As with the original streaming event, interested parties are once again invited to join the celebration from the comfort of your basement, socially-distanced, without the aggravation of social interaction.



As a taster, why not feast your eyes upon this excerpt, Bungle Grind (Live).