Motorhead’s Campbell taken to hospital

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell has been taken to hospital, forcing the band to cancel their Berlin show which was due to take place tonight (November 27).

No details of his condition have been made public, but the band issued a short statement to confirm the news.

It reads: “With great regret, Motorhead have to cancel the sold-out show in Berlin today. Our brother, guitarist Phil Campbell, suddenly required hospitalisation.

“He will be better soon but there is no choice other than to cancel our show in Berlin. We all wish Phil a speedy recovery.”

Motorhead are on tour supporting latest album Bad Magic and were due to perform at Berlin’s Max Schmeling Halle tonight. They’re scheduled to play Hamburg’s Sporthalle on Saturday (November 28).

In September, the band were forced to halt the US leg of their tour while mainman Lemmy battled health issues.