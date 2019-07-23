Motorhead mark 40th anniversary of Overkill and Bomber with 1979 video

Motorhead’s social media channels are showcasing a video clip which looks back at the year 1979.

The footage is introduced by the line: “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming for the following important news update… #Motorhead79.”

The video that follows shows clips of the band performing and is interspersed with news stories from the day, famous chart-topping pop hits from the end of the 70s and clips of the disco craze that swept the UK that year.

It ends with former BBC Radio 1 DJ David ‘Kid’ Jensen introducing Motorhead on Top Of The Tops, with the band then launching into Overkill.

The band’s website has also been relaunched, but currently only shows Motorhead’s iconic Snaggletooth logo and the number 79.

Motorhead launched their second album Overkill in March 1979, with Bomber following close behind in October that year.

Could both albums be about to be remastered and re-released?

In April this year, a 40th anniversary 7-inch single featuring both Overkill and Bomber, along with Too Late, Too Late and Over The Top was released through BMG.

Both 1979 albums featured Motorhead's classic lineup of Lemmy, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.