Vince Neil avoids jail for assault

Former Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has avoided jail for an assault on a woman by striking a plea bargain with prosecutors.

He’s been sentenced to a $1000 fine and six months of informal probation after his lawyers negotiated a deal following the incident in Las Vegas in April, while he was having dinner with actor Nicolas Cage and comedian Carrot Top.

An autograph hunter claimed Neil had grabbed her by the hair after she approached their table. A video clip of the aftermath, below, which saw Neil and Cage struggling with each other outside the restaurant, was made public soon after the event.

He faced a prison sentence of up to six months if the deal hadn’t been struck.

TMZ report: “Vince Neil just got lucky in Las Vegas. Lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld pled guilty to misdemeanour battery.

“Neil will have to pay $1000 and spend six months on probation. He’s also been ordered to undergo impulse control counselling.”

A private lawsuit brought by the victim, who’s seeking between $75,000 and $150,000 in damages, remains outstanding.

Neil was last in jail in 2011, when he served 10 days of a 15-day sentence for drunk driving in Las Vegas.

Motley Crue split after a farewell show on New Year’s Eve 2015, which took place after a two-year world tour. The band had previously signed a legally binding agreement that’s said to prevent them from reuniting in the future.

