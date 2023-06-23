Mötley Crüe have posted a gig flyer for a band called Dögs of War playing a 450 capacity London club on the eve of their show for 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium

By Paul Brannigan
published

Why are Mötley Crüe flagging up a gig by a band called Dögs of War? Hmmm

Dogs of War flyer
Mötley Crüe have posted a gig flyer on their social media channels flagging up a gig by a band called DÖGS OF WAR at The Underworld in London on June 3o.

Though there has been no official confirmation on this, everything is pointing towards this being the Crüe performing a club show to 450 people under a pseudonym on the eve of their July 1 co-headline show with Def Leppard at London's Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000 fans on July 1.
 
The Crüe have been in the studio recording new music with producer Bob Rock (Metallica, Aerosmith) in recent months and it is confirmed that one new song is titled Dogs Of War.

The band will wrap up the current European leg of The World Tour with Def Leppard on July 6 in Glasgow before heading back to the US for more stadium shows in August. Shows in Japan and Australia will follow this autumn. 

Speaking about the band's new studio sessions, their first with guitarist John 5, Nikki Sixx says: "I’m sure you all know how important lyrics are to me.This new set feels more personal since we haven’t recorded anything new in a while.The studio is a highly creative space and with us recording I thought I’d try to get a creative head start on some of these for Vince [Neil].

"I got one done and gonna try to wrap up the next one and show it to the guys. Bob Rock is pushing us hard and bringing out the best in us. Tommy is playing his ass off. Jesus, these drums sound huge.

"Probably lay down my final bass tracks in the next few days. John is so fast I’m sure he will get all the songs done in just a few days. But then again Bob Rock loves those huge walls of guitars so it could take a moment."

