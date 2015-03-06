Motionless In White escape tour van crash

Motionless In White say they’re grateful to have escaped uninjured from a tour van crash earlier this week.

The incident took place on a notorious stretch of the Interstate 80 road in Utah during wintry weather.

And although their vehicle has been written off, the band are glad to report that’s the worst of their losses.

Motionless In White say: “After years of touring the country in the winter, we finally experience the wrath of I-80 that everyone seem to wreck on.

“We are all 100% okay. Considering the tragedy and loss far greater than ours that many other bands and people have suffered on I-80, we’re incredibly lucky and grateful that all we lost was a van.”

Asides from moving one show by a day, their schedule hasn’t been affected because they were able to keep travelling in their second vehicle.

The band add: “The crowds have been unbelievable every night and we’re so thankful to everyone. To anyone out there driving in winter conditions – please be safe.”

Motionless In White remain on the road until March 21 in support of third album Reincarnate, launched last year.