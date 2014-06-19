More fun stuff announced for Sonisphere

More bands are coming to Knebworth to keep the party going all night long.

Throughout the Sonisphere weekend there will be late night performances from the The Sisters Of Mercy, 65DaysOfStatic and the first ever performance of Nirvana Defiled in a tribute to the grunge legends.

There will also be sets from Iggor Cavalera’s new outfit Mixhell, the drum & bass party-bringers Infamy and the club gurus Voodoo Rock who’ll be bringing a huge party and the best in metal/punk/rock for one night only. And, of course, alternative karaoke.

But that’s not all, there’s also a silent disco, pro-wrestling and The Cult Of Love And Gratitude – which is a must for any Luchador fan.

Tickets are on sale now at Sonisphere.co.uk