Vandenberg's Moonkings have released a video for the second single to be taken from the band's debut album.

The video for Good Thing can be seen below. Taken from the album Moonkings – released in February of this year – it is the follow up to first single, Breathing.

Led by former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg, the band included a cover of Whitesnake classic Sailing Ships on the record, featuring guest vocals from David Coverdale.

Vandenberg’s Moonkings: Good Thing