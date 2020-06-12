Moon Duo to reissue out-of-print Escape

US psych proggers Moon Duo will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their Escape album with a new reissue. The new deluxe reissue will be released by Sacred Bones on August 28 and will include the original album in its entirety, plus three additional rare tracks taken from Moon Duo’s wild early days. It is set for physical

“We made this record in a rehearsal space in San Francisco in late 2009," the band say. "It was kind of a classic band space, shared by a rangy assortment of musicians over months and years, behind one of several similar doors in a dark red hall. A windowless room lit by string lights and an odd assortment of lamps, the walls a palimpsest of posters and gig fliers. There was a grimy, burn-pocked rug, cluttered gear in various stages of use and abandonment, and the air seemed to hang in a permanent film of smoke residue and stale beer. We recorded to a 4-track tape machine over the course of a few nights - we’d just start the beats, hit ‘record’ and let fly.

"We had a vague sense of coalescence, or fomentation, like a glimpse of a thing in outline which you can’t yet see, but neither of us knew at the time that this was the record that would mark the beginning of our life as a touring band and would initiate our connections to so many (now long-time) friends, familiars and collaborators. Ten years feels like both a lifetime and the blink of an eye - measurable but impossible to quantify. These four tracks, and the others that join them here, are a snapshot of our earliest incarnation: flying blind, but high on the freedom of experimentation and filled with hope for things to come.”

Escape was originally released on Woodsist in 2010, the new additional track A Little Way Different is taken from the Welcome Home: Diggin’ the Universe compilation on Woodsist, while Catch As Catch Can and Set It On Fire are taken from a 2010 7-inch released on Agitated Records.

(Image credit: Sacred Bones)

Moon Duo: Escape

1. Motorcycle, I Love Yo

2. In the Trees

3. Stumbling 22nd St

4. Escape

5. A Little Way Different*

6. Catch As Catch Can*

7. Set It On Fire*