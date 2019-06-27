Listen to Moon Duo’s trippy new song Stars Are The Light

Moon Duo will released their new album, Stars Are The Light, in September.

The US band say the new album aims to “connect the body to the stars”, drawing inspiration from 90s rave and 70s funk. It was mixed by ex-Spacemen 3 guitarist Pete ‘Sonic Boom’ Kember.

Listen to the title track below.

“It’s something we hadn’t referenced in our music before, but its core concepts really align with what we were circling around as we made the album,” says keyboardist Sanae Yamada of the new influences. “Disco is dance music, first and foremost, and we were digging our way into the idea of this endless dance of bodies in nature.

“We were also very inspired by the space and community of a disco – a space of free self-expression through dance, fashion, and mode of being; where everyone was welcome, diversity was celebrated, and identity could be fluid; where the life force that animates each of us differently could flower.”

Stars Are The Light is released on September 27 and is available to pre-order now.



