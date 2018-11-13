Mogwai team up with Signature Brew to release first “concept beer”

Mogwai have collaborated with East London brewery Signature Brew to create a new craft beer.

The 5.2% ABV New England IPA has been made with chillies and is called Mogwai Beer Satan – named after the Scottish outfit’s sprawling 1997 track Mogwai Fear Satan.

It’s described as “the brewery’s first concept beer” and has been “built around the properties” of the track, which appeared on the band’s Young Team album.

A statement continues: “At a towering 16 minutes long, the track sounds vast and complex, but strip it away and you'll find just two chords at its heart.

“To mirror this, the beer employs simple ingredients which blend to make a flavour bigger than the sum of their parts… with a fittingly long finish.

“This tropical, hazy IPA is low in bitterness and carries huge, hoppy flavours and aromas of mango, pineapple and white grape. In addition, a small amount of chillies added late in the brewing process brings a subtle heat that gently builds as the song crescendos.

“We invite you to try the beer with its musical counterpart to enjoy the full cross-sensory, audio and taste experience.”

The beer will launch at the Signature Brew Taproom & Venue on Thursday night (November 15) where Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite will be on hand for an evening of beer and music.

The evening will also celebrate the launch of the movie KIN. Mogwai recorded the soundtrack, with the first 45 people through the door receiving a Mogwai alternative KIN art print.

Tickets are limited and are now available.

Mogwai are the latest band to release their own brand of alcohol, joining the likes of Opeth, Motorhead, Iron Maiden and more. Find out more about the wide range of wines, whiskies and beers from your favourite bands by visiting our gift ideas page.

Mogwai will head out on tour across the UK later this month with special guests The Twilight Sad.