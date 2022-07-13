Missed out on seeing Guns N' Roses? Watch this rubber chicken do Sweet Child O' Mine instead

Guns N' Roses are never a band too far away from making headlines, and their current European tour is no exception. The rock 'n' roll legends were forced to cancel a recent show in Glasgow due to "doctor's orders", while delays and sound issues affected Axl et al's two London dates shortly before that.

If you haven't been able to get anywhere near a ticket for their latest few tours, however, fear not: a TikTok user named David Foley - who goes by the pseudonym of, sigh, Mr. Chicken - has stepped in to make sure we can all get some fresh Guns N' Roses action courtesy of his rubbery, clucking pal.

Yes, Mr. Chicken does rubber chicken 'covers' of famous songs, squeaking his way through classics by the likes of 4 Non Blondes, Snoop Dogg, The Fugees and even Metallica. Now, GN'R are the latest band to receive the Mr. Chicken treatment, courtesy of a ludicrous version of Sweet Child O' Mine that also features an unexplainable cameo from a frog, for some reason. Nope, the heatwave hasn't finally gotten to us: this is really happening.

Watch Mr. Chicken's stirring cover of Sweet Child O' Mine below. And to think, you thought Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi mentioning Guns N' Roses and PornHub in the same breath was the weirdest headline you'd read about the band this month.

Guns N' Roses hit up two more dates in Europe in Vienna and Hanover before heading to South America in September. They also head to Mexico, Japan, New Zealand and Australia before the end of the year.